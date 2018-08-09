Thomas recalls influence of Tiger's 2000 US PGA win

Golfer Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has revealed how Tiger Woods' victory at the US PGA Championship 18 years ago inspired him as a young golfer.

Now the reigning champion after winning his maiden major last year at Quail Hollow, Thomas enters the 2018 edition at Bellerive Country Club as one of the favourites.

While that tournament was a huge breakthrough in Thomas' career, he talked on Wednesday about how Woods' 2000 win at Valhalla - in Thomas' hometown of Louisville - caught his imagination.

"Being seven years old, I don't remember a whole lot that I was thinking, but I do remember how cool it was, hearing the roars…and the shots Tiger was hitting, the putts he was making," Thomas said during a media conference.

"When you're that age, you go out on the putting green…and I'm making putts to try to win the PGA, or to win the Masters...it was a cool week.

"It got me motivated being out on that range and seeing those guys, and [thinking], 'I want to do this.'"

Thomas will get an even closer look at Woods this weekend, with the duo set to be in the same group for Thursday's and Friday's rounds, an opportunity the world number two relishes.

"It'll be pretty crazy out there. There will be a lot of people, I know that," Thomas said. "It'll be fun. I enjoy playing with Tiger, but once we get out there, it will be business."