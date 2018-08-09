Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thomas recalls influence of Tiger's 2000 US PGA win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    09 Aug 2018, 01:59 IST
Justin Thomas - cropped
Golfer Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has revealed how Tiger Woods' victory at the US PGA Championship 18 years ago inspired him as a young golfer.

Now the reigning champion after winning his maiden major last year at Quail Hollow, Thomas enters the 2018 edition at Bellerive Country Club as one of the favourites.

While that tournament was a huge breakthrough in Thomas' career, he talked on Wednesday about how Woods' 2000 win at Valhalla - in Thomas' hometown of Louisville - caught his imagination.

"Being seven years old, I don't remember a whole lot that I was thinking, but I do remember how cool it was, hearing the roars…and the shots Tiger was hitting, the putts he was making," Thomas said during a media conference.

"When you're that age, you go out on the putting green…and I'm making putts to try to win the PGA, or to win the Masters...it was a cool week.

"It got me motivated being out on that range and seeing those guys, and [thinking], 'I want to do this.'"

Thomas will get an even closer look at Woods this weekend, with the duo set to be in the same group for Thursday's and Friday's rounds, an opportunity the world number two relishes.

"It'll be pretty crazy out there. There will be a lot of people, I know that," Thomas said. "It'll be fun. I enjoy playing with Tiger, but once we get out there, it will be business."

Omnisport
NEWS
Runners and Ryders: Thomas seals Paris spot ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas in star-studded US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Garcia in need of timely boost
RELATED STORY
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: A look at top contenders
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Major motivation for Ryder Cup hopefuls
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Tee times in full
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson the man to beat at...
RELATED STORY
Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
RELATED STORY
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: Facts about final major of the year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us