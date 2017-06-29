Thomas takes shot at Miller ahead of Quicken Loans National

Justin Thomas was seemingly unhappy with Johnny Miller's criticism of his U.S. Open round.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 05:19 IST

American Justin Thomas subtly hit back at Johnny Miller after questions over his record-breaking U.S. Open round.

Thomas, who already has three wins on the PGA Tour this season, has put together some low scores.

Before breaking a U.S. Open record for lowest score in a round in relation to par (nine-under 63) he shot a 59 in Hawaii at the Sony Open.

Miller also famously shot a 63 at the 1973 U.S. Open, but played down Thomas' achievement at Erin Hills.

Thomas, preparing for this week's Quicken Loans National, jabbed back at Miller when asked to compare other famous rounds, including his own 59.

"I haven't looked at who did it [shot 63 at the U.S. Open]," Thomas said, via golfchannel.com. "I know Johnny Miller has because he reminds us of that quite a bit.

"But I would say the 63 was probably harder. They're both obviously my two best rounds of golf I've probably played. But 59 was 11 under, the 63 was nine under, and it just was I guess in terms of history, I would think there's less 63s than 59s? No, less 59s than – I mean, I know nothing about history obviously. I just know I like being a part of it."

Though the shot at Miller was subtle, it was clear Thomas heard his criticism and wanted to fire back.

Thomas also believes the 63 he shot at Erin Hills will not be the last he conjures up in a major.

"I've been fortunate when I get going, I can go low pretty well," Thomas said.

"I mean, this sounds probably pretty arrogant, but I feel like I'll shoot another 63 in a major at some point in my career. I don't know if it will ever happen, but I feel like I have the game to do so."