Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    06 Aug 2018, 04:04 IST
Justin Thomas claimed a four-stroke victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as he prepares to defend his US PGA Championship title.

American star Thomas cruised to victory on Sunday after carding a one-under-par 69 at Firestone Country Club, which hosted the tournament for the final time.

Thomas entered the final round with a three-shot lead, and the world number two never looked back as he celebrated his third victory of the season.

After topping the leaderboard at 15 under, Thomas has the most wins on the PGA Tour since the beginning of last season with eight trophies.

It was Thomas' first top-five finish since March, with the 25-year-old now turning his attention to next week's PGA Championship in St Louis.

Fellow American Kyle Stanley wrestled with putting demons, but still finished second at 11 under.

Stanley missed a number of short putts this week, but always bounced back. He shot an opening-round 63 and followed it up with rounds of 68-70-68 to close out the week.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and world number one Dustin Johnson leapfrogged the field with matching six-under 64s.

The pair finished tied for third at 10 under after starting the day in a tie for 22nd, while U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka finished six shots off the pace after shooting a three-under 67.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy put up a clunker on Sunday, recording a 73 to finish in a tie for sixth at eight under.

McIlroy started the day tied for second, but never gave Thomas any reason to sweat, with Jason Day a stroke further back following his 73.

Tiger Woods said farewell to Firestone with a disappointing three-over 73 to end the tournament at even par.

The 14-time major winner went one under on the first nine, however, he had three bogeys, two double-bogeys and three birdies on the back nine.

