Thunderstorms push Andalucia Valderrama Masters into reserve day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Oct 2018, 22:30 IST
sergiogarcia - cropped
Sergio Garcia playing under leaden skies at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Thunderstorms led to further delays to the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, meaning Sergio Garcia and the rest of the field will have to return on Monday to complete the final round.

Dangerous conditions over the opening three days had already seen the third round cancelled and the event reduced to 54 holes, yet the tournament was still unable to reach a conclusion on Sunday.

Leader – and host – Garcia only managed to play seven holes before organisers halted the action, the Spaniard having picked up a shot at the fourth before immediately handing it back at the next hole.

Garcia's advantage had grown to five shots after his birdie – sealed by a 20-foot putt – but his lead sits at just three heading into Monday's hastily rescheduled action when he resumes on 10 under par.

His former Ryder Cup team-mate Lee Westwood is leading the charge after four birdies in his opening eight holes, the Englishman reeling off three in succession from the second onwards.

Shane Lowry and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano are tied at six under par, while Mikko Korhonen is a further shot back in fifth.

Gavin Moynihan and Maximilian Kieffer enjoyed productive rounds, completing 15 and 14 holes respectively before the hooter sounded, and will hope they can finish impressively when play hopefully gets under way again.

