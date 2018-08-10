Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger: Back nine grind kept me in US PGA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    10 Aug 2018, 02:01 IST
TigerWoods - cropped
Tiger Woods at the US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods believes his ability to grind out a score in the first round of the US PGA Championship has kept him in the tournament.

The 14-time major winner made a woeful bogey, double-bogey start and, despite some improvement, could only get back to two over by the time he reached the turn.

But Woods started to find his range on the back nine and a pair of birdies saw the 42-year-old finish Thursday at even par, which was five strokes back of early leader Rickie Fowler.

"I was able to grind out a score today," he said. "It kept me in the golf tournament.

"I could have easily gone the other way, being three over through two. A lot of things could happen. Not a lot of them were positive, but I hung in there and turned it around.

"I hit a couple of good shots out there. Early on, I was just hanging on. If I could just give myself a few putts at it, I could turn this thing around. I was putting nice. I made a couple of good putts.

"It was nice to kind of turn the tide going to that back nine."

Rory McIlroy also ended the day with a par score and enjoyed the experience as Woods' playing partner.

"It was pretty cool to be out there 8:30 in the morning and have an atmosphere like that," McIlroy said.

"JT [Justin Thomas] and I were saying it's going to get a little crazy tomorrow [Friday] afternoon. So, we're looking forward to that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger fighting back after shaky US PGA start
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Everything changed the day Y. E....
RELATED STORY
Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas in star-studded US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Woods stumbles early, but Thomas starts fast at US PGA
RELATED STORY
Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
No sweat: Woods changes shirt and game to stay in mix at PGA
RELATED STORY
Thomas recalls influence of Tiger's 2000 US PGA win
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Tee times in full
RELATED STORY
PGA Championship celebrates 100 as Tiger Woods goes for 15
RELATED STORY
McIlroy pleased with consistency ahead of US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us