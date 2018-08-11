Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger braced for gruelling day at Bellerive, McIlroy laments missed chances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Aug 2018, 06:24 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
American great Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is ready for a long day at the US PGA Championship after the second round was halted by inclement weather, though the American believes he is heading in the right direction.

Former world number one and 14-time major champion Woods was on a roll before Friday's play was suspended due to storms as Gary Woodland continued to lead in St Louis.

Woods – through seven – opened with three birdies in his first five holes to be three under alongside the likes of Jordan Spieth at Bellerive Country Club.

Reflecting on his weather-affected round, Woods said: "It was fine. I'm three-under par, so I felt I was headed in the right direction.

"Tomorrow [Saturday] is going to be a long day for a lot of us and try and get back at it early tomorrow morning."

Woods added: "The good thing is we're going to have the greens prepared before we go back out there and to finish up our second round.

"It would have been quite a bit different if we had to go back out this afternoon and finish it up. But the greens will be freshly cut, so it will be just like it was when we played on Thursday."

Rory McIlroy also endured a weather-affected round, with the Northern Irishman languishing dangerously close to the cut line.

McIlroy was through seven holes to be even par ahead of the resumption of the second round at 08:00am on Saturday.

"I guess the story of the last couple of days, I just haven't taken advantage of the opportunities," said the four-time major winner. "I kind of felt like I had a couple really good looks on the front nine today and didn't take them.

"But I'm in the middle of the eighth fairway and I've got a chance to hopefully make birdie there in the morning and hopefully that will kick start me and I can get off and running from there. But I think it's been 16 pars in a row from yesterday to today, so hopefully I can break that run in the morning."

"I was getting a little frustrated out there, but conversely if you're someone that's really got some momentum going, and you have to stop like that, then it can be a little more difficult," he continued. "But the break tonight and going into tomorrow will hopefully be a good thing for me, I can make the most of it in the morning."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas in star-studded US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods takes ice bath, prepares for final major of year
RELATED STORY
Bellerive eager to produce memorable PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Thomas leads by three from McIlroy and Poulter at Firestone
RELATED STORY
Impressive Fowler leads at Bellerive as Woods recovers...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Davis Love III to mark 100th major at PGA
RELATED STORY
Woods stumbles early, but Thomas starts fast at US PGA
RELATED STORY
PGA Championship celebrates 100 as Tiger Woods goes for 15
RELATED STORY
Accuracy the key for Johnson after 67 at Bellerive
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson the man to beat at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us