Tiger bullish about major chances as U.S. Open cut looms

"You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place," said Tiger Woods as he looked set to miss the U.S. Open cut.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 01:40 IST
9
TigerWoods - cropped
Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods remains bullish about his chances of adding to his haul of majors despite being set to miss the cut at the U.S. Open.

The last of Woods' 14 major triumphs came at the U.S. Open 10 years ago, but he was nowhere near contention as he struggled in difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

After reaching the turn at even par, the 42-year-old again fell victim to the par-four first, though this time he dropped two shots rather than the three that slipped away on Thursday.

A birdie-birdie finish saw Woods sign for a two-over 72 that left him on 10 over for the tournament, outside the projected cut line.

Asked if he remains confident of winning a 15th major, Woods, with a wry smile, said: "Absolutely. Have you seen the way I've been swinging?"

The former world number one was under no illusions about his form in Long Island, though.

"I think they're all [the majors] hard. They're not easy. I've won a few of them over the course of my career, and they're the hardest fields and usually the hardest set-ups. So, they're meant to be testers," said Woods.

"You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts. You have to be on.

"As I said, I've won a few majors in my career, and every single one, I've played well. And [it] just goes to the set-up. You just can't fake it at a major championship."

