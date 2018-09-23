Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger charges into four-shot lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    23 Sep 2018, 01:31 IST
Woodscropped
Fourteen-time major champion Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods charged into a four-shot lead with a blistering start to his third round at the Tour Championship on Saturday.

The 14-time major champion, whose last win came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013, started moving day in a share of the lead with Justin Rose on seven under.

Woods, so impressive in his latest comeback this year following a fourth back operation, got off to a flyer at East Lake to open up a healthy cushion over Rose with five birdies in the first six holes to go 12 under.

While Rose was on course to win the FedEx Cup, sitting in second after the world number one was eight under for the tournament through six holes, it was Woods who was causing a stir in his homeland.

Rory McIlroy made birdies at the second and third holes to take a share of second spot with Rose ahead of the Ryder Cup next week, but a bogey at the par-fourth seventh dropped him back to six under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods shares lead going into weekend at East Lake
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
RELATED STORY
Johnson takes a two-shot lead as Tiger treads water
RELATED STORY
Tour Championship would enhance successful year, says Tiger
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau grabs Memorial lead, Tiger lurking
RELATED STORY
Woods, Rose share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Woods, Fowler share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau surges into Northern Trust lead
RELATED STORY
Woods and Rose share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: Bjorn excited to see Tiger Woods in Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us