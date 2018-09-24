Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger feels he can surpass Snead's record after 80th victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    24 Sep 2018, 09:09 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods at East Lake

Tiger Woods believes he has the opportunity to break Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles after snapping his drought at the Tour Championship.

Woods, 42, put his back issues well and truly behind him with a two-stroke victory at East Lake, the former world number one triumphing for the first time since 2013.

Not only did it end Woods' five-year wait, it moved the 14-time major champion within two victories of Snead's record.

Asked about the record after lifting the trophy, American great Woods told reporters: "To kind of get to the 80 mark is a big number.

"Sam is still ahead of me. I've still got, I feel like, a chance to play some more golf and maybe I'll keep chipping away at that number and maybe surpass it.

"But I just think that what I've gone through and what I've dealt with, I've gotten lucky, to be honest with you. I've gotten very lucky. I'm not playing a full contact sport or I've got to move people around in that regard.

"At 42 years old with a fused lower spine; that's not going to happen. But in this sport, it can.

"I'm lucky to have the opportunity to have the people around me to have supported me and worked through this process with me, and I've ground out a chance to win golf tournaments again."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 80 PGA Tour wins
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: The stunning statistics
RELATED STORY
Tiger feels close to ending drought after achieving Tour...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: I was close to tears on the last hole
RELATED STORY
I couldn't sit or stand – Tiger Woods reflects on back...
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Everything changed the day Y. E....
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods season in review: Tour Championship win caps...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win
RELATED STORY
A timeline since Tiger Woods last won a tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us