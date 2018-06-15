Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at Shinnecock

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day were among those to struggle in a tough U.S. Open round one.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 00:01 IST
10
tigerwoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods, who struggled early at the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods made a dreadful start to his U.S. Open campaign as the tricky Shinnecock Hills course made the world's best including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth toil on Thursday.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, made a dreadful triple-bogey seven on the first and followed up with another dropped shot at the second, which left him four over through two.

Confounding breezes gusting past 20 miles per hour meant Shinnecock was playing tough under sunny skies, rewarding those who hit their spots, scrambled gamely and avoided big numbers.

Scott Piercy and Ian Poulter were among those to do just that, the former - an alternate who a week ago was not in the field - signing for the first red score at one under par, making three birdies and two bogeys.

Poulter later matched that score, while the in-form Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Peter Uihlein and Chun An Yu were among those out on course also on one under.

But many of the game's big hitters were proving the old adage that a golf tournament cannot be won on Thursday but can be lost.

McIlroy toiled to a 10-over 80, while Spieth fared little better on eight over and Jason Day finished his round at one stroke better off than McIlroy.

Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson (both seven over) and Brooks Koepka (five over) were also among those who struggled in their opening round.

And spare a thought for poor Scott Gregory, who posted a 22-over 92.

Spieth endures shocking Shinnecock start as U.S. Open begins
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open 2018: Garcia tips Woods to be a contender at...
RELATED STORY
McIlroy 10 over as big names struggle badly at Shinnecock...
RELATED STORY
Beep Beeeeeep! Traffic greets US Open golfers at Shinnecock
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiger Woods remains an enigma entering US Open
RELATED STORY
Woods may have better U.S. Open opportunity at Shinnecock...
RELATED STORY
USGA, Shinnecock Nation honor Native American golf history
RELATED STORY
Tiger looks to tie record, Koepka out to replicate...
RELATED STORY
Tiger makes solid start as McIlroy, Spieth struggle
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods' digs for the week is more than a dinghy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us