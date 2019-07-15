Tiger partnered with Reed, while McIlroy plays with Woodland at The Open

Patrick Reed with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will start his quest for a fourth Open Championship alongside compatriot Patrick Reed, while home favourite Rory McIlroy joins U.S. Open victor Gary Woodland for the first two rounds at Royal Portrush.

American great Woods, who won a 15th major title at the Masters in April, tees off at 3.10pm local time alongside the man who presented him with his latest green jacket, and Englishman Matt Wallace.

McIlroy will be backed by fervent home support at Portrush, where he set a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old in 2005.

In his threesome is Woodland and Paul Casey, the former having made a major breakthrough at Pebble Beach last month.

2014 Champion Golfer @McilroyRory tees off at 10:09 with US Open champion @GaryWoodland and Englishman @Paul_Casey #TheOpen



For the full list of tee times click here https://t.co/CGXiWpxYxi — The Open (@TheOpen) 15 July 2019

Reigning champion Francesco Molinari starts his defence shortly before 10am on Thursday and the Italian has Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott for company in a marquee group.

Four-time major winner and world number one Brooks Koepka has been paired with 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma, while Dustin Johnson is alongside Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.

The honour of the opening tee shot goes to local hero Darren Clarke, who clinched the Claret Jug eight years ago.