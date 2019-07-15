×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tiger partnered with Reed, while McIlroy plays with Woodland at The Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    15 Jul 2019, 18:26 IST
reedwoods - Cropped
Patrick Reed with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will start his quest for a fourth Open Championship alongside compatriot Patrick Reed, while home favourite Rory McIlroy joins U.S. Open victor Gary Woodland for the first two rounds at Royal Portrush.

American great Woods, who won a 15th major title at the Masters in April, tees off at 3.10pm local time alongside the man who presented him with his latest green jacket, and Englishman Matt Wallace.

McIlroy will be backed by fervent home support at Portrush, where he set a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old in 2005. 

In his threesome is Woodland and Paul Casey, the former having made a major breakthrough at Pebble Beach last month.

Reigning champion Francesco Molinari starts his defence shortly before 10am on Thursday and the Italian has Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott for company in a marquee group.

Four-time major winner and world number one Brooks Koepka has been paired with 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma, while Dustin Johnson is alongside Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.

The honour of the opening tee shot goes to local hero Darren Clarke, who clinched the Claret Jug eight years ago.

Advertisement
Woodland sinks 50-foot birdie to surge into U.S. Open lead
RELATED STORY
Woodland leads as Rose and Koepka lurk at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Tiger grouped with Li, Rahm at Masters
RELATED STORY
Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Woodland wins U.S. Open for maiden major after denying Koepka hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Woodland 'enjoying the moment' as U.S. Open breakthrough looms
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: The best bets for glory at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open leader Woodland using past experiences in pursuit of major glory
RELATED STORY
It's the best I've felt about my game in a while - McIlroy on a roll at Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Happy Birthday, Rory! How McIlroy stacks up against Tiger Woods at 30
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us