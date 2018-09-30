Tiger's 'emotionally tired', says Furyk

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 30 Sep 2018, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Furyk (left) and Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods could be feeling the emotional effects of his drought-ending triumph at the Tour Championship as he struggles for form at the Ryder Cup, according to Jim Furyk.

That was the view offered by the Team USA captain after watching the 14-time major champion draw another blank across two sessions at Le Golf National on Saturday.

Woods was also half of the only American pairing to lose in an otherwise dominant opening fourballs on Friday, adding to his underwhelming record at the event.

And Furyk conceded the 42-year-old could be suffering a hangover from his East Lake success, which ended a five-year wait for a title.

"I think early in the week, he looked a little tired. His pace looked a little bit slow walking; I think that's expected coming off a big win," said Furyk, whose side trail 10-6 overall.

"You have to think emotionally what he put into his comeback to this season, the amount of golf he played leading up, trying to make the Ryder Cup team, trying to, basically, almost win the FedExCup.

"I mean, he put a lot of work and effort into it and played a lot more golf than he's used to.

"Physically, I think Tiger's pretty fit, but that takes a mental toll, and I think he was a little tired earlier this week.

"I think the idea to rest him on Friday afternoon was a good one. I think he was tired.

"We came out [on Saturday] and decided to play him 36 [holes]. I think his style of game lends itself very well for foursomes. I think he can control the ball very well. That's what you need.

"It didn't work out, but I think he might be emotionally a little bit tired. I know he's going to be fit and ready to go [on Sunday]."

Woods will face Jon Rahm in the singles, a format in which the American is unbeaten since his Ryder Cup debut.