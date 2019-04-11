×
Tiger's turtleneck goes down a storm at Augusta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Apr 2019, 22:10 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods in round one of the 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods made a strong start to the Masters on Thursday, but his choice of attire seemed to excite some people just as much as his golf.

Woods began his pursuit of a fifth green jacket wearing a navy blue mock turtleneck, matching the style of shirt he wore when he last won the Masters in 2005.

The 43-year-old's initial play at Augusta was encouraging, as he struck the ball beautifully and played the first four holes in one under par, although he did suffer a setback with a bogey at the fifth.

Yet his shirt, as well as his performance, was capturing plenty of attention.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Brent Rooker wrote: "Why has Tiger waited this long to bring back the mock turtlenecks?"

Fellow MLB player Ryan Lillie added: "Tiger looks jacked in the throwback turtleneck. Let's go baby here we go."

Zak Keefer, a journalist for the Indy Star, noted that the likes of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas had worn mock turtlenecks as children, due to Tiger's 2005 success at Augusta.

"When I was that age, I wanted to do anything that he did, so [it's] no coincidence I wore something like that," said Thomas in his pre-tournament news conference.

Should Tiger end his 11-year major drought this week, you can bet sales of the turtleneck will rise significantly in the days to come.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
