Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tiger Woods finds putting form to charge up Quicken Loans leaderboard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Jun 2018, 23:18 IST
Woods-Tiger-Getty-FTR
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods enjoyed a much-improved day with the putter as he surged up the leaderboard at the Quicken Loans National on Friday.

After salvaging an even-par 70 in round one with two late birdies, Woods kept his foot on the pedal with a five-under 65 as part of the morning wave in round two.

The 14-time major-winner is using a new mallet putter this week and spoke positively about his efforts on the greens after day one, despite struggling to hole many putts.

It was a different story on Friday, Woods making seven birdies as he moved to within four strokes of the lead by the end of his round.

"As I said, I wasn't disappointed with the way I putted yesterday and this was just a continuation of it," Woods told reporters.

"I felt like I could see the lines, the ball was starting on my line, and they went in.

"All day yesterday I hit good putts, I started the ball on the right line with the right speed and they just didn't go in - so what? 

"If I can just continue doing that, which I haven't done in probably about four tournaments, they're going to start falling. And today they fell."

The highlight of Woods' round came at the 18th, his ninth hole of the day, when he chipped in for birdie to ensure the putter was not needed.

 

A new course for Woods, and maybe a new putter
RELATED STORY
Landry, Spaun lead as Woods scrambles to shoot even
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Tiger Woods one back with 18 to play at Valspar...
RELATED STORY
Woods only four back as Spieth troubles bunch up Masters...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods hopes he's close to putting his game together
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods 'excited' by chance of Valspar victory
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiger Woods remains an enigma entering US Open
RELATED STORY
Masters 2018: A Tiger Woods triumph surely too much to ask
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods at the Valspar Championship - the big...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods shoots 65, his lowest score ever at Players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us