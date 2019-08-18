Tiger Woods jumps up leaderboard with 67

Tiger Woods needed a low number, and he got it during the third round of the BMW Championship thanks to a five-under-par 67.

After Woods, a two-time FedEx Cup champion, shot 71 in each of the first two rounds of the tournament, he was languishing towards the bottom of the pack.

At a time of the year when FedEx Cup points can make or break a season, Woods was in need of an improved performance on Saturday.

And at Medinah Course number three, Woods was finally able to put together a bogey-free round highlighted by five birdies.

Woods was hitting the ball as well as he could have, recording his ninth career bogey-free round in the FedExCup Play-offs.

When Woods entered the clubhouse, he was in the top 20 in strokes gained on approach shots, driving, from tee to green and with his putter — a massive improvement from earlier in the week.

He just missed breaking into the top 25 by the time he finished his round, with Woods sat tied for 31st place when he finished.

Woods will need another low round to move further up the leaderboard if he hopes to continue playing.

But he will have to place no worse than 11th to move into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings and defend his Tour Championship title next week.