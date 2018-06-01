Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Tiger Woods: My back was tight but no pain

American veteran Tiger Woods discussed his back tightness following Thursday's first-round 72.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 09:27 IST
11
TigerWoods-cropped
American veteran Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said his back was tight during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament, though the 14-time major champion stressed there was no pain.

Former world number one Woods - who has been plagued by back issues and surgeries - was wayward early but salvaged his round with an even-par 72 in Dublin, Ohio Thursday.

A five-time champion at Muirfield, Woods struggled early as he bogeyed his second hole before double-bogeying the 15th having hit his tee shot out bounds, while the American dropped another shot at the next hole.

Woods turned in three-over 39 heading to the front nine, however, he rallied by birdieing four of his nine holes to be seven shots behind trio Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann.

Reflecting on his round, the 42-year-old said: "I wasn't rotating very well today, back was tight, and just it is what it is some days.

Woods added: "I just have days like that. It's aging and it's surgeries. Just got to make the adjustments.

"I'm able to make them now. Beginning of the year, I wasn't able to make them, because I didn't really know what to do yet. But now you see me making these adjustments on the fly."

"I always will [have tightness]; my back is fused," he continued. "I'd rather have days like this than pain."

 
Masters 2018: Full transcript of Tiger Woods' Tuesday...
RELATED STORY
He's back! Four reasons why Tiger Woods can win the Masters
RELATED STORY
Woods rallies to salvage par in return to Memorial
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Tiger Woods one back with 18 to play at Valspar...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: I'm a walking miracle
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods hopes he's close to putting his game together
RELATED STORY
Can Tiger Woods still compete at the US Open?
RELATED STORY
Day: Everyone wants to see Tiger Woods win
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods makes Masters cut, but trails by 13 at halfway
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods open to player-captain role at Presidents Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...