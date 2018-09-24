Tiger Woods: The stunning statistics

Tiger Woods in action at East Lake

Just 12 months on from acknowledging he was unsure if he would ever play competitively again, Tiger Woods made a remarkable return to the winner's circle on Sunday.

Woods triumphed at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake, ending a wait of more than five years since his last triumph at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Following Tiger's return to the top, Omnisport looks at some of the most stunning statistics from the 42-year-old's illustrious career.

MAJOR WINS

Woods famously sits second in the list of men's major winners, having now remained four shy of Jack Nicklaus' tally of 18 for more than 10 years. Tiger has won both the Masters and US PGA Championship on four occasions and boasts three successes at The Open and U.S. Open.

A week we'll never forget.



It's the 10-year anniversary of the U.S. Open showdown between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines.



And as we all know, Woods defeated Mediate on the first hole of sudden death following an 18-hole playoff. pic.twitter.com/P1BjhIC0lG — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 13, 2018

PGA TOUR WINS

Only Sam Snead (82) has earned more wins on the PGA Tour than Woods, whose victory at the Tour Championship was his 80th.

MOST WEEKS AT WORLD NUMBER ONE

Woods has topped the Official World Golf Ranking, which was introduced in 1986, for 683 weeks, more than double the time spent at number one by his nearest rival in this regard, Greg Norman (331 weeks). In eight years - 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 - Tiger remained atop the rankings for all 52 weeks of the year. His stint as number one between June 2005 and October 2010 - a period of 281 weeks - is another record.

CAREER EARNINGS ON PGA TOUR

Woods came into the Tour Championship with career earnings of $113,884,853 on the PGA Tour, a figure that will now rise even further. He has earned over $25million more than his nearest rival in this regard, Phil Mickelson.

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS DOMINANCE

Only four players have secured more than two career victories at World Golf Championships events. Mickelson and Australia's Geoff Ogilvy each have three wins to their name, while Dustin Johnson has five. Woods holds an astonishing 18 titles.

'Twas the night before New Year's Eve,

And all through Firestone CC,

Tiger turned 41,

And still has eight #BridgestoneInv titles. pic.twitter.com/34hleMtEg9 — WGC_Bridgestone (@WGC_Bridgestone) December 30, 2016

CONSECUTIVE CUTS

Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made the cut in 142 consecutive PGA Tour events, comfortably surpassing the previous record streak of 113 held by Byron Nelson.

RECORD SCORES IN MAJORS

Woods' record for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par at The Open was taken by Henrik Stenson in 2016, the Swede's 20-under total at Royal Troon one shot better than Tiger's winning mark at St Andrews in 2000. Woods still holds the joint-best winning score at the Masters, having finished 18 under in 1997. Jordan Spieth matched that effort in 2015.

CAREER GRAND SLAM WINNER

In addition to being one of only five men, together with Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen, to have won golf's four majors since the introduction of the Masters in 1934, Woods held all four titles at once following his 2001 triumph at Augusta, which completed the much-vaunted 'Tiger Slam'. No player has ever won the four present majors in the same year