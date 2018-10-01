Tired Tiger hurting after latest Ryder Cup failure

Tiger Woods

A tired Tiger Woods was left reeling by his latest Ryder Cup failure after posting a 0-4 record in a losing effort at Le Golf National.

Team USA, lauded beforehand as the strongest outfit to line up at the event, were thrashed 17.5 to 10.5 in France.

Woods' contribution amounted to nothing in terms of points, his misery compounded by a Sunday singles loss to rookie Jon Rahm.

Having ended his five-year title drought with victory at the Tour Championship last weekend, Woods failed to maintain his form and has now ended up on the losing side in seven of his eight Ryder Cups.

"We obviously didn't win the cup. We didn't execute like we had planned and wanted to," said a downbeat Woods.

"For me personally, I went 0-4. Obviously [that is] very disappointing. Those are four points that aren't going towards our side. It's going towards their side.

"To have a Ryder Cup end that way, for me personally, it doesn't feel very good because I didn't help my team-mates earn any points.

"At the end of the day, we came here as a team and we win or lose, and unfortunately we lost this one."

Woods appeared to be falling asleep towards the end of the media conference and he conceded his schedule in the build-up to the event may have taken its toll.

"I played seven out of nine weeks, because I qualified for Akron and all of those are big events, starting with the Open Championship," said the 14-time major champion.

"You've got a World Golf Championships, you've got another major championship, you've got the Playoffs and then you have the Ryder Cup on the back side.

"So, a lot of big events, and a lot of focus, a lot of energy goes into it. I was fortunate enough to have won one, and we were all coming here on a high and feeling great about our games, about what we were doing, and excited about playing this week.

"For me, it's been a lot of golf for a short period of time. I'll have a better understanding of what my training needs to be for next year so that I certainly can endure the entire season because this year was very much up in the air of how much I would play or if I would play at all."