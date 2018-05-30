To match my expectations I'd have to win every week - Masters champion Reed

Winning the Masters is seemingly just the tip of the iceberg for Patrick Reed, who will continue to set his bar high.

Patrick Reed at Horseshoe Bay Resort, where he helped reopen the Ram Rock Golf Course

Masters champion Patrick Reed says he would have to win "almost every week" to reach his sky-high expectations.

The American ended his major duck with a superb victory at Augusta National last month, winning by one stroke despite valiant charges from Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Winning a green jacket saw Reed join golfing's elite, but the 27-year-old concedes he will never truly be able to reach the bar he sets himself in terms of achievements in the game.

"My expectations have always been really, really high," he told reporters at the reopening of the Ram Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort.

"If I were to exceed my expectations, I'd have to win almost every week. They're so, so high up there and so hard to reach that for me it keeps me hungry, keeps me out there, striving for perfection in the game of golf, which is never going to happen - no one is going to be perfect at the game of golf.

"But if you set those expectations and go chasing them you're always going to improve and get better. That's the biggest thing, my expectations are really high and hard to get there, but through the year I set goals I can achieve, if I play well I can achieve them.

"So, I still put some check marks there and succeed on things, after winning at Augusta it hit me to want to do more and get better."

Reed's next opportunity to add to his major haul comes at June's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, and he is extra determined by entering as Masters champion.

"Of course it's motivating, really the biggest thing is to improve every day," he added. "I know by time the U.S. Open comes I'll be ready mentally."

We have had the time of our lives in NYC! Thank you @pgatour and New York City for being such awesome hosts! So much fun! #TheMasters #MastersChamp2018 pic.twitter.com/4HIyukGoli — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) April 10, 2018

Reed spoke of his delight at taking the green jacket to Horseshoe Bay, a 400-room resort located in Texas Hill Country that is home to three championship Robert Trent Jones Sr. courses.

"We only have a year with it, so we have to bring it most places we go," he said.

"I look forward to coming here and showing off the green jacket and letting everyone at Horseshoe Bay see it.

"Since the win at Augusta there have been a lot of obligations that come with the victory, but it's a lot of fun, it's a lot of great things.

"The biggest thing is being able to handle and figure out how to do it time-management wise. And the best way me and [my wife] Justine figured it out with what's been going on, we're just going to get up to Horseshoe Bay and enjoy and relax."

Reed was speaking at the reopening of the Ram Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort, where he hit the ceremonial first drive.