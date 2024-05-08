Tommy Fleetwood has hopes of being paired with 2023 Ryder Cup Europe teammate Rory McIlroy again at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Course. Hopes for the pairs' return are high after their incredible 2023 Ryder Cup show.

The pair never played together as a team until the 2023 Ryder Cup. Fleetwood and McIlroy defeated Team USA's Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Fans dubbed the pair as "Fleetwood Mac." Tommy Fleetwood told Golf Monthly,

“I have always been lucky enough to have great partners, and I definitely hope the pairing with Rory is not a one-off. And I know he feels the same way. We were both very happy with how well it went ...We’re going to have to continue playing great golf just to make the team again next year. But if we’re both there at Bethpage, I’m pretty sure you’ll see us teaming up again.”

Fleetwood explained that their "personalities and games match up pretty well," becoming the key to their synergy that led them to their victory in 2023.

Tommy Fleetwood & Rory McIlroy, 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy 2023 Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy sealed Team Europe's win at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

"Fleetwood Mac" defeated Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 4-0 during the first round at Marco Simone Golf Club. The pair then defeated Team USA's 2&1 in the final round to win the trophy.

McIlroy and Fleetwood defeated USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith 2&1. The pairing was rumored to be a last-minute decision by Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. However, Fleetwood told Golf Monthly it had been in the works for a while.

“I think the whole ‘Fleetwood Mac’ thing took a few people by surprise, and there was a perception that it was a bit of a last-minute combination. But that wasn’t the case at all. It was planned for quite a while, and Rory and I knew about it at least three months before we landed in Rome."