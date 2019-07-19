×
Tommy Fleetwood's jazzy Portrush shirt divides opinion on social media

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    19 Jul 2019, 18:30 IST
tommyfleetwood - Cropped
Tommy Fleetwood at The Open

Tommy Fleetwood was trendy on the course and trending off it at Royal Portrush, as his funky choice of attire caused a stir on social media on Friday.

The Englishman carded a second-round 67 at the Open Championship and is well in contention to challenge for the Claret Jug over the weekend.

However, Fleetwood's vibrant black-and-white shirt was dividing opinion on social media, with some loving his jazzy polo and others, well, not quite so sure.

The man himself defended the shirt, the same style having also been worn by Tony Finau on the Dunluce Links on Thursday, when addressing the media after his second round.

"If you see me out in Portrush in it then maybe [it's reflective of my personal style]," he said.

"I personally like it. I've had more comments than I thought, so maybe I do have a bit too much of a colourful style because I just thought it was normal."

You just keep on being you, Tommy.

