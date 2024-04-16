Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage has the dubious standing of being the tournament that follows up perhaps the biggest one in the entire sport. Therefore, it's a bit of a return to normalcy for golf, and it's generally a little less exciting. However, the field is surprisingly stacked this time around, and there are a few really good golfers playing.

Here's who to watch out for this weekend at Hilton Head Island.

Players to watch at the RBC Heritage

5) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will play the RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy is among the favorites for every tournament he plays in, but lately, he has been unable to capitalize on that. Once again, he has a chance to win a tournament on tour, albeit against a pretty deep field.

It will also be interesting to see how he bounces back after failing to capture the final Major he needs for his Career Grand Slam. Last year, after failing to do so, he withdrew from this tournament so it's interesting that he's playing at all.

4) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood played well last week.

Tommy Fleetwood got some advice from Tiger Woods last week, and it clearly paid off. His trip to Augusta didn't end in a win, but he was in the top five and had one of the best performances of the entire weekend.

Going forward, it is going to be interesting to see if he maintains that form, and his first chance to try and do so is this weekend at the RBC Heritage.

3) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark struggled at the Masters.

Last week's failure to make the cut notwithstanding, Wyndham Clark has been playing some really good golf. The golfer has routinely been near the top of the leaderboard on tour, and he's a good bet to return to that form this weekend at RBC. It is also his chance to bounce back from a truly dismal outing, so he's one to watch.

2) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg is one to keep an eye out for next week.

Though it ended up as a second-place finish, Ludvig Aberg was something special to watch last week. In his Major tournament and Augusta debut, he put on a show and finished seven under par.

Going forward, more eyes need to be on the young Swedish golfer who is quickly living up to the "generational talent" billing he was labeled with coming out of college.

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is the man to watch at RBC Heritage.

At this point, Scottie Scheffler is the best golfer to watch no matter what he's doing. Even if he's taking a practice round, golf fans should probably be watching. He is unsurprisingly the betting favorite this weekend at the RBC Heritage.

Fresh off the Masters win, it's a bit of a surprise to see him playing at all this week, but it is a delight for golf fans who get to watch him go for his fourth win in five starts (the only loss was a T2 for good measure).

