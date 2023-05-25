Top 5 groups to watch in the first round of LIV Golf DC at Trump National

The prestigious LIV Golf DC tournament will be hosted at the famed Trump National Golf Club, with professional golfers from across the world vying for a huge $25 million prize fund. This event, which takes place from May 26 to 28, invites top-tier golfers who will demonstrate their skills and compete on the magnificent fairways of the Trump National Golf Club.

The LIV Golf DC tournament in Washington, DC, offers a sizable prize pool of $25 million, with $20 million dedicated to individual players and an additional $5 million for the team event. The winner's share alone is worth $4 million, offering a strong incentive for participants to perform at their best and win this prestigious tournament.

5 Groups at LIV Golf DC to Look Out For

The absence of a 36-hole cut is one of the event's distinguishing features, guaranteeing that all participants have the opportunity to compete throughout the tournament. This provides an extra element of excitement and expectation because every player has the opportunity to make an impact and potentially win.

Spectators can expect three days of tough action and spectacular moments with a field made up of top pros.

LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando - Day Three

The competition promises to enthral golfers and sports fans alike with outstanding displays of talent, strategic gameplay, and exciting action.

Group 1 - Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith:

Three top-level players have had notable success in major championships in this group. Dustin Johnson is a former world number one, Brooks Koepka has many major championships, and Cameron Smith is a strong all-around player. This group promises great golf and fierce rivalry in the LIV Golf DC.

Group 2 - Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Patrick Reed is a master of shot-making in the short game, while Bryson DeChambeau is recognised for his powerful drives and unusual approach to the game. Mito Pereira, a rising talent, has shown tremendous promise. This group mixes several playing styles and could provide some fascinating dynamics on the LIV Golf DC.

Group 3 - Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson.

This team consists of three seasoned warriors who have won numerous significant battles. Henrik Stenson is famed for his ball-striking ability, Bubba Watson for his creative shot-making, and Phil Mickelson is a fan favourite who recently won the PGA Championship. This squad brings a wealth of experience and shot-making abilities to the LIV Golf DC table.

Group 4 - Sergio Garcia, Harold Varner III, Joaquin Niemann

Sergio Garcia, a former Masters champion, leads the group with his solid ball-striking and ingenuity. Harold Varner III is a good golfer with a strong all-around game, and Joaquin Niemann has competed on the PGA Tour. This bunch has the potential to deliver some thrilling play and surprises.

Group 5 - Branden Grace, Cameron Tringale, and Matthew Wolff:

Branden Grace is a steady performer who has a great track record in LIV Golf DC. Cameron Tringale has been a standout on the PGA Tour, and Matthew Wolff has wowed audiences with his unusual swing and youthful exuberance. This group has the ability to deliver some sensational shots and breakthrough performances in the LIV Golf DC.

