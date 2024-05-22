Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge ft. Emiliano Grillo

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off in less than 24 hours. The tournament will be held from May 23 to 26 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last year, Emiliano Grillo emerged victorious at the Colonial Country Club and will look to repeat the performance this year too. As per BetMGM Sportsbook, he has +15000 odds to win this year.

Scottie Scheffler, World No. 1, as expected, is the favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge with odds of +275. Collin Morikawa, the world number nine, has odds of +1400. He is followed by Max Homa (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+2200) and Tony Finau (+2500).

Several underdogs, though, would look to make their mark at the PGA Tour's event. Let's take a look at the top 5 sleeper picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

#1 Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam has had four top-20 finishes in the 2024 season so far. His best finish came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he tied for eighth position. The American's odds of +5500 confirm his underdog status at the tournament.

The 35-year-old is ranked 77 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has had three top-20 finishes in six starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge so far. His best performance came in 2019 when he finished T3.

#2 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai has had four top-25 finishes this season. His best finish came in the first week of May at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he tied for fourth position.

Aaron Rai has odds of +900 to finish in the top 5 and +6600 to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rai would look to improve his last year's finish in 12th position. He is currently ranked 74th in the Official World of Rankings.

#3 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo has +900 odds to finish in the top 10 at the Colonial Country Club. Grillo has a great record at the tournament with three top-10 finishes in his last six starts. Last year, Grillo emerged as the winner, and in 2018, he finished at the third position.

This year, his best finish of T7 came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. He has had five top-25 finishes in the 2024 season. The Argentine is currently ranked 52nd in the Official World of Rankings.

#4 Kevin Tway

The fourth sleeper pick in the list is Kevin Tway with odds of +550 to finish in the top 20 at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Tway is ranked 218th in the OWGR rankings.

The Oklahoma native has had two top-10 finishes in the 2024 season. His best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he ended a solo third. The 35-year-old's performance at the competition has been below average. In last six starts, he has made the cut only thrice, with his best finish of T29 coming in 2020.

#5 Mac Meissner

Mac Meissner has odds of +200 to finish in the top 40 at the Colonial Country Club. Grillo, the World No. 208, has performed consistently in the 2024 season with four top-30 finishes in the last seven starts.

In the 2024 season, he has had a T10 and T11 finish in the Valero Texas Open and Myrtle Beach Classic, respectively. Meissner would look to prove his mettle in the tournament.