Top 5 teams to watch at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans ft. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to commence this week at TPC Louisiana, running from April 25-28. This PGA Tour event features a formidable field of 160 players, who will compete in teams of two. The tournament has Four-ball and foursome formats, with a cutline after 36 holes.

Winners of the tournament secure 400 FedEx Cup points each, along with substantial prize money. Among the notable pairings, Rory McIlroy will team up with his friend Shane Lowry, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will play together.

Below are the top five teams to watch at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Top 5 teams to watch at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

#1 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

This week's favorite team to win is Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, with odds of +500, as per CBS Sports. The American golfers have been in good form and competed at the tournament in 2023, where they finished in a tie for fourth place. They have enjoyed a great season so far on the PGA Tour, and it would be interesting to watch them play at the Zurich Classic.

#2 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry played together at the Ryder Cup 2023. They share a strong bond, and fans have their eyes on them to see how they will perform this week. As per the aforementioned outlet, their odds of winning the tournament are +800.

#3 Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

The Fitzpatrick brothers, Matt and Alex, will be back to play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Last year, they finished in a tie for 19th place. They have been in decent form this season and are one of the favorite teams to win the PGA Tour event with odds of +2500.

#4 Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala

After struggling with his injury in 2023, Will Zalatoris finally returned to compete on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has been playing pretty well so far, having missed only two cuts this season.

Zalatoris will team up with Sahith Theegala, who had two runner-up finishes in 2024. The pairing is intriguing to watch at the Zurich Classic. They have +1100 odds to win the tournament.

#5 Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

For the Zurich Classic, Collin Morikawa will be joined by Kurt Kitayama. Last, Morikawa played with Max Homa, but they failed to make the cut.

However, Morikawa has been in good form this season. He recorded top-10 finishes in his last two outings. Meanwhile, Kitayama has played 10 events in 2024 and recorded one top-10 finish. It would be amazing to watch them play together at the Zurich Classic. Their odds of winning the event are +1600.