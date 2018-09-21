Tour Championship would enhance successful year, says Tiger
Tiger Woods said winning the Tour Championship would enhance an already successful year on the PGA Tour after starring at East Lake.
Woods made a fine start at the final FedEx Cup play-off event, the 14-time major champion earning a share of the one-shot lead following his opening-round 65 on Thursday.
Former world number one Woods has not claimed a tournament since 2013, though the 42-year-old has twice been a runner-up this season – most recently at the US PGA Championship.
While insisting 2018 can be successful without a title, Woods told reporters a trophy "would just enhance the year."
"To be able to play golf again and to earn my way back to this level is something that I was hoping I would do at the beginning of the year, but I didn't know. And I've done it," he said.
EAGLE!!!@TigerWoods buries it at the last to tie the lead. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/BJa9pIcXif— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 20, 2018
After starting with a bogey, Woods recovered by birdieing the fifth and sixth as he climbed the leaderboard before further gains at 12 and 14.
Woods then capped a strong display by nailing a 27-foot eagle putt to be five under alongside fellow American Rickie Fowler.
"I played well today. It wasn't exactly the start I was looking for, but I made two good putts there at five and six and got to under par, and then from there I hit it pretty good, made a few putts," he said.
"But more than anything, I missed it all on the correct sides. Even the fairways I missed, all were on the correct sides. I had nice angles. The shots I missed were on the greens, all had beautiful angles. All in all, I had a lot of control today."