Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tour Championship would enhance successful year, says Tiger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    21 Sep 2018, 07:31 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
American golf star Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said winning the Tour Championship would enhance an already successful year on the PGA Tour after starring at East Lake.

Woods made a fine start at the final FedEx Cup play-off event, the 14-time major champion earning a share of the one-shot lead following his opening-round 65 on Thursday.

Former world number one Woods has not claimed a tournament since 2013, though the 42-year-old has twice been a runner-up this season – most recently at the US PGA Championship.

While insisting 2018 can be successful without a title, Woods told reporters a trophy "would just enhance the year."

"To be able to play golf again and to earn my way back to this level is something that I was hoping I would do at the beginning of the year, but I didn't know. And I've done it," he said.

After starting with a bogey, Woods recovered by birdieing the fifth and sixth as he climbed the leaderboard before further gains at 12 and 14.

Woods then capped a strong display by nailing a 27-foot eagle putt to be five under alongside fellow American Rickie Fowler.

"I played well today. It wasn't exactly the start I was looking for, but I made two good putts there at five and six and got to under par, and then from there I hit it pretty good, made a few putts," he said.

"But more than anything, I missed it all on the correct sides. Even the fairways I missed, all were on the correct sides. I had nice angles. The shots I missed were on the greens, all had beautiful angles. All in all, I had a lot of control today."

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger feels close to ending drought after achieving Tour...
RELATED STORY
Woods, Fowler share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Column: Biggest award at Tour Championship is being there
RELATED STORY
Woods eagles 18 to make 65 at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: Bjorn excited to see Tiger Woods in Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Everything changed the day Y. E....
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Tiger needs to bring end to...
RELATED STORY
Will Tiger Woods be chosen for Ryder Cup?
RELATED STORY
Tiger: No doubt this is one of my best years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us