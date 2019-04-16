×
Trump to award Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom after Masters triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    16 Apr 2019, 00:54 IST
TigerWoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters

United States president Donald Trump has announced he will be handing Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his superb Masters triumph.

Woods ended his 11-year wait for major glory as he prevailed by one shot at Augusta, donning the green jacket for a fifth time.

The 43-year-old's 15th major victory was the culmination of a remarkable comeback from a series of troublesome back injuries, and president Trump – himself a keen golfer – was quick to offer his congratulations.

"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible success & comeback in sports (golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!" Trump tweeted.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest award a civilian can receive in the United States, given to people who have "made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours."

Other notable athletes who have earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron.

