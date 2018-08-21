Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tvesa, Amandeep to battle it out in 12th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Aug 2018, 17:23 IST

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) In-form Amandeep Drall, who is on a roll with three wins in the last four events, will battle it out with Tvesa Malik in the 12th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, starting here tomorrow.

In the event beginning at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Amandeep will be hoping to win yet again and narrow the gap with the likes of leader Tvesa and the absent Neha Tripathi on the Hero Order of Merit.

Amandeep, who won the eighth, 10th and 11th legs of the Tour, is currently third on the Order of Merit behind Tvesa and Neha.

Amandeep, however, is the only player to have three wins this season, while Gursimar Badwal has two. Gursimar is not in the field this week.

Tvesa, on the other hand, will be looking to thwart Amandeep's winning run and extend her lead at the top of the Merit list.

Amandeep and Tvesa will be the big favourites in a field that does not have Neha Tripathi, Gursimar Badwal or Gaurika Bishnoi. Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet are also absent, playing in overseas events.

This will help new stars like Khushi Khanijau and others to make a bid for their maiden title.

In the first round tomorrow, Mehar Atwal and local amateur Sneha Singh, playing in her maiden event on the Hero WPGT, will be the first to tee off in a 2-ball, followed by Millie Saroha, Tvesa and Ayesha Kapur in the first 3-ball.

Afshan Fatima, Khushi and Amandeep will constitute the third group, to be followed by Sonam Chugh, Siddhi Kapoor and Suchitra Ramesh

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pants display from Beef? Johnston forced into change of...
RELATED STORY
Park, Salas share LPGA Tour lead in rainy Indy
RELATED STORY
Allenby writes touching tribute to 'my hero' Lyle
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us