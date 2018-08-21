Tvesa, Amandeep to battle it out in 12th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) In-form Amandeep Drall, who is on a roll with three wins in the last four events, will battle it out with Tvesa Malik in the 12th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, starting here tomorrow.

In the event beginning at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Amandeep will be hoping to win yet again and narrow the gap with the likes of leader Tvesa and the absent Neha Tripathi on the Hero Order of Merit.

Amandeep, who won the eighth, 10th and 11th legs of the Tour, is currently third on the Order of Merit behind Tvesa and Neha.

Amandeep, however, is the only player to have three wins this season, while Gursimar Badwal has two. Gursimar is not in the field this week.

Tvesa, on the other hand, will be looking to thwart Amandeep's winning run and extend her lead at the top of the Merit list.

Amandeep and Tvesa will be the big favourites in a field that does not have Neha Tripathi, Gursimar Badwal or Gaurika Bishnoi. Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet are also absent, playing in overseas events.

This will help new stars like Khushi Khanijau and others to make a bid for their maiden title.

In the first round tomorrow, Mehar Atwal and local amateur Sneha Singh, playing in her maiden event on the Hero WPGT, will be the first to tee off in a 2-ball, followed by Millie Saroha, Tvesa and Ayesha Kapur in the first 3-ball.

Afshan Fatima, Khushi and Amandeep will constitute the third group, to be followed by Sonam Chugh, Siddhi Kapoor and Suchitra Ramesh