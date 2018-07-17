Neha, Tvesa resume battle for Order of Merit honours in ninth leg

Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) Neha Tripathi and Tvesa Malik, the top two in the Hero Order of Merit on the Women's Pro Golf Tour, will resume their battle when the ninth leg of the Tour starts tomorrow.

The ninth leg of the Hero WPG Tour, being played at the Eagleton Golf Resort, will see the duo crossing swords with just a mere Rs.3,600 separating them on the money ranking.

Not too far behind them is Gursimar Badwal, the only multiple winner on the Tour this season. Both Neha and Tvesa have won once each.

The field also has Amandeep Drall, who won her first title of the season in the previous event held on the calendar in the last week of June.

The two stars Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet, have played just two and one event respectively. Vani won on her first start, while Sharmila won the only event she has played in.

As many as four amateurs will feature in the field that also has strong contenders in Gaurika Bishnoi and Trisha Sunil.

In the first round, Neha has been paired with Gursimar and Anisha Padukone in the penultimate three-ball, while Hita Prakash, amateur Pranavi Urs and Afshan Fatima are in the last group.

In the morning, Suchitra Ramesh and Amandeep Drall have been drawn in the first two-ball and they will be followed by amateur Shweta Mansingh and Trisha Sunil in the second pairing.

Khushi Khanijau, Sonam Chugh and Tvesa Malik will tee off in the third group, followed by amateurs Rhea P Saravanan and Ankita Kedlaya with Siddhi Kapoor in the fourth. Millie Saroha, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ayesha Kapur will play together in the fifth group