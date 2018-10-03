Tvesa takes first round lead in 15th leg of Hero WPG Tour

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 03 Oct 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) Tvesa Malik overcame the setback of a double-bogey to card an impressive one-under 71 for a one-shot lead in the first round of the 15th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour on Wednesday.

Tvesa, the current leader on the Hero Order of Merit, double-bogeyed the second but steadied herself after that. She fired three birdies between 14th and 18th against no bogeys for her 71 on the Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

She leads seasoned Smriti Mehra (72) by one shot. Smriti had three birdies including one on the 18th against three bogeys.

Gaurika Bishnoi had a roller-coaster of a round with four birdies, four bogeys and a double in her 74 that placed her third after the first day.

Debutant pro Ridhima Dilawari shot 75 to share the fourth place with amateur Diksha Dagar and top draw Vani Kapoor, who had a disappointing day with three birdies, three bogeys and also a crippling triple bogey on the 10th that ruined her card.

Amandeep Drall, hoping to challenge Tvesa for the Order of Merit, was seventh at 76, while amateur Tanirika Singh and Millie Saroha were Tied-8th at 77.

Four players including Neha Tripathi, Mehar Atwal, Siddhi Kapoor and Afshan Fatima were Tied-10th at 79