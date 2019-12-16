Tway, Sabbatini charge to QBE Shootout title

Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini fired a final-round 12-under 60 to win the QBE Shootout by two strokes on Sunday.

The duo managed an eagle, 11 birdies and a bogey during the four-ball format in the final round at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

They were just four under through nine, but were superb on the back nine, birdieing six holes and managing the eagle at the par-five 14th.

Tway and Sabbatini finished at 31 under, two shots clear of J.T. Poston and Jason Kokrak (62).

Rory Sabbatini and @KevinTway shoot a 12-under 60 to claim the @QBEShootout title. pic.twitter.com/VaLcRWXXVE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019

Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer (63), and Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel (63), were tied for third at 28 under.

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell fired a nine-under 63 in the third and final round to end up outright fifth.