Tway wins Safeway Open for first PGA Tour title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Oct 2018, 07:40 IST
KevinTway - Cropped
American Kevin Tway

Kevin Tway claimed his maiden PGA Tour title with a play-off win at the Safeway Open on Sunday.

The American, 30, beat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in a three-man play-off in Napa, California, to secure his first success on the PGA Tour.

Snedeker, the overnight leader, dropped out of the play-off on the first hole after Tway and Moore made birdies at the 18th and he could only manage par.

The remaining duo repeated that before heading to the par-four 10th, where Tway made another birdie to clinch the crown.

Tway fired a one-under 71 in the final round to join Moore (67) and Snedeker (74) in a play-off after the trio finished at 14 under.

Luke List (67), Troy Merritt (68), Sam Ryder (69), Aaron Baddeley (69) and Im Sung-jae (71) were tied for fourth a shot further back.

J.B. Holmes finished outright ninth at 11 under after shooting a four-under 68 in the final round.

Phil Mickelson was unable to get going on the weekend, following up his 74 with an even-par 72 to end up tied for 17th, while Brendan Steele (75) was five shots further back in his bid for a three-peat.

Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open playoff for 1st PGA Tour title
Straka shoots 63 to lead Safeway Open
RBC Canadian Open: Tway leads, Bradley surges
Snedeker takes lead as Mickelson lurks at Safeway Open
Snedeker in control as Mickelson drops back
No. 1 Dustin Johnson wins Canadian Open at Glen Abbey
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson wins RBC Canadian Open
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
