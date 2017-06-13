U.S. Open 2017: Course designers provide your guide to Erin Hills

Ahead of this week's U.S. Open, Omnisport got the inside track on Erin Hills from the course's three co-designers.

13 Jun 2017

Erin Hills, the venue for the 2017 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open visits a new venue - and indeed a new state - this weekend, with Erin Hills in Wisconsin hosting the year's second major championship.

In a bid to learn more about the spectacular course, most notable for its heavily contoured fairways, fescue grass and surrounding wetlands, Omnisport spoke to Erin Hills' three co-designers: Dr Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten.

Here, the trio provide unparalleled insight into what the 156-man field can expect.

Q: Set to play at over 7,700 yards this week, Erin Hills is certainly long. But how much of an issue will that be?

Dana Fry: "There's nobody hitting woods into greens. Even on the 640-yard holes, or whatever they play them at, they'll hit three-wood and a six-iron and a wedge. The yardages might look incredibly long to the layman and they're long compared to what the tour players are used to today, but it's still not long like we remember when tour pros used to hit woods into greens on par fours."

Ron Whitten: "It favours the young. It's a long walk, it's a hilly walk and I think over seven days - three practice rounds and four gruelling tournament rounds - you've got to have young legs. I've been saying all along now I don't see guys in their 40s really contending on the weekend, because I just think it can be exhausting."

Q. What are the main challenges posed by Erin Hills and what sort of player will it suit?

Ron Whitten: "Erin Hills has got probably the most heavily contoured fairways I can think of in championship golf. You'll see a lot of sidehill, downhill lies and really awkward stances. Also, you have to factor in the wind. Having spent six Junes in a row out there, I can tell you it can be very windy in June, and sort of a blustery wind that can change from morning to afternoon.

Michael Hurdzan: "I think this golf course will favour someone who can invent golf shots and not just mechanically play them. If you expect to just walk up to a shot and play it, that's probably going to happen only 50 per cent of the time, and the other 50 per cent of the time you're going to have to be creative, because of where the ball is in relation to your feet, or the grass that you're playing to or the target area or the wind. So I think course management is going to be key."

Dana Fry: "In every round, for every player, something is going to happen where a lot of people could lose their minds and get upset. The guys who can retain their composure and accept the rub of the green and just shrug things off and move on are going to be the guys on the leaderboard."

Q: What are the course's standout holes?

MH: "I think that, visually, one of everybody's favourites is number 12. It's sort of an S-shaped or question-mark shaped par-four that most people look at and think 'that's a pretty interesting hole'. And certainly number two, with a blind drive over the big hill, is going to be something to watch as well."

DF: "Number nine will be talked about a lot, for sure, just because it's a wedge shot. In calmer winds, it isn't that difficult, but that can change really quick and I've got to believe the wind is going to pick up. The hardest shot on the golf course is the second shot on nine when you miss the green, because it can be anything."

Q. Traditionally, U.S. Open courses prove extremely tough. What sort of scores can we expect to see this week and will the course be fair?

MH: "I definitely think it'll be fair and that's one of the most important qualities for us. Whether the scores are low or whether the scores are high, as long as even the guys that don't make the cut say 'that was a fair test', that's really the most important thing."

RW: "I'm predicting we're going to see a lot of birdies because the greens are so pure and the greens have long, gentle slopes. But I also think you'll see a number of bogeys from the same players, because the hazards are such difficult hazards. You'll see a lot of six-birdie, three-bogey rounds, I think. If there's no wind for four days, I think 16 under will win. If there's wind all four days, I think four under could win."

DF: "Even though the course has some strong penalties, there are very wide fairways, the greens are really fair, they putt perfect. Obviously if they [the USGA] go setting pins right on crowns of hills and stuff and on reverse slopes and then the greens get to 14, 14 and a half [on the stimpmeter], whatever they set them at, they could obviously make players change their minds, but I think right now everybody believes it's a really good, fair, strong test of golf."