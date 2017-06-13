U.S. Open 2017: Why it pays to be Strange for Dustin Johnson, and the reason you shouldn't expect a play-off

Facts and figures around the 2017 U.S. Open, including Dustin Johnson's bid to end a 28-year wait for back-to-back winners.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 22:31 IST

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson.

The 117th edition of the U.S. Open gets under way at Erin Hills on Thursday, with Dustin Johnson bidding to defend the title he won at Oakmont 12 months ago.

Johnson would end the long wait for a back-to-back winner if he was to collect his second major crown, while also maintaining his excellent record of top-10 finishes at the sport's biggest events.

Rory McIlroy made U.S. Open history in 2011 but has struggled to hit the heights since then, and nearly man Phil Mickelson - who could miss the tournament to attend his daughter's graduation - will be bidding to finally take first prize this time around, should he make his tee-off time.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at some of the stand-out facts and figures around the 2017 U.S. Open.

4 - Willie Anderson, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus hold the record for most wins at the U.S. Open (4). Tiger Woods is one behind on three wins, alongside Hale Irwin.

19 & 45 - John McDermott is the youngest player to win the U.S. Open (19 years, 10 months and 14 days in 1911) whilst Hale Irwin is the oldest (45 years and 15 days in 1990).

8 - None of the last eight U.S. Opens has been decided by a play-off, the last one dating back to 2008 when Tiger Woods famously saw off Rocco Mediate. It's currently the longest run without a play-off in the four golf majors.

4 - Since 2010, more Europeans have won the U.S. Open than any other major: four out of seven (Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer).

2 in a row - Dustin Johnson could become the first player to win consecutive U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange (1988, 1989). He's finished in the top five in each of his last three U.S. Open participations: T4 in 2014, T2 in 2015 and winner last year.

7 - Johnson has racked up seven top 10s in his last 10 major participations, more than any other player.

6 - Sergio Garcia won this year's Masters, his first ever major victory at the 74th attempt. Only six players have won the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year: Craig Wood (1941), Ben Hogan (1951, 1953), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tiger Woods (2002) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

268 - Rory McIlroy holds the record for lowest score at the U.S. Open: 268 (-16) in 2011 at Congressional. Since then, he's never finished better than T9 in the year's second major (2015).

6 - Phil Mickelson has finished second in the U.S. Open on six occasions, an all-time record. The U.S. Open is the only major he hasn't won, in 26 attempts (24 as a professional, 2 as an amateur).

5 - Jason Day has secured a top 10 in five of his six U.S. Open participations, including each of the last four.

77 - This will be Lee Westwood’s 77th major tournament but he is as yet winless.