    Upbeat Spieth eyeing first win of 2018

    Returning to a tournament he has a strong record at, Jordan Spieth is eyeing a first win of 2018.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 09:31 IST
    15
    Spieth-Jordan-USNews-Getty-FTR
    Jordan Spieth

    Jordan Spieth is still searching for his first win of the year and the world number three is excited ahead of the Fort Worth Invitational.

    Spieth returns home this week to play at Colonial Country Club, at an event he has finished no worse than second in during the last three years.

    "It's a place that's special to me," Spieth told a news conference on Wednesday.

    "I received a Champion's Choice back my rookie season, and was able to play well then and work my way into Jack's event the next week and helped propel that rookie year that was really memorable around this time of that season and eventually led into a win later in the year.

    "So a place I feel like I owe a lot to, and certainly have a fun history coming back. It's one that fits my eye, too, so I'm very excited for the week."

    Still without a win in 2018, Spieth said he feels like everything is heading in the right direction.

    "Just progressing," he said. "I feel like the best is yet to come this season. That's how it feels for me. Striking is on point, and starting to dial things in going to courses and greens that I've been successful on in the past coming up here.

    "So all signs are leading in the right direction. Just stay the course."

    Spieth has two runner-up finishes and a win at Colonial in the last three years.

    While he would rather have three wins, he understands how important it has been playing in contention.

    "Last three years I've put myself in position to win a tournament on a Sunday. That's all you can really ask for," he said.

    "From there, the bounces go your way sometimes. Like catch a jumper, hits a grandstand, and I chip in. You know, I had a putt on 17 that I just barely missed last year, and didn't play 18 the right way to give myself a real look at birdie. But it's going to go your way sometimes and [sometimes] it's not."

