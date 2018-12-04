×
US kids golf comes to India

PTI
NEWS
News
04 Dec 2018, 16:46 IST

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) In a major boost to junior golf, the US Kids Golf is making its maiden foray in India with a full Tour consisting of eight tournaments to be held across six cities in the country.

The inaugural edition of the 2018-19 tour will have three events in Delhi NCR and one each at Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune at championship golf courses.

The Tour, which will tee off at the picturesque Jack Nicklaus designed Classic Golf & Country Club on December 7, will be played across various age groups for boys (6 to 18) as well as girls (7 to 18).

The Tour will also carry ranking points, and with participation in a minimum of four events out of eight, the junior golfers in India will be able to gain qualification for the World Championship, European Championships as well as Teen World Championship.

Throughout the India Tour, the events will be held at six of the finest courses in India, including Classic Golf & Country Club (Delhi NCR), Tollygunge Club (Kolkata), Eagleton Golf Resort (Bengaluru), Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club (Hyderabad), Chandigarh Golf Club and Poona Club Golf Course (Pune).

The subsequent edition of US Kids Golf India Tour 2019-20 is slated to be a year-long tour, with zonal and regional tournaments, culminating into a national championship

