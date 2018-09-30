Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US looking for another historic comeback at the Ryder Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    30 Sep 2018, 16:03 IST
AP Image

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas got things started on the final day of the Ryder Cup, with Europe holding a commanding lead and the United States hoping for another historic comeback.

Europe went into Sunday's singles with a 10-6 edge, needing only 4 1/2 points from the 12 matches to reclaim the prize it lost two years ago at Hazeltine. The Americans must get eight points to keep the Cup.

On a sunny day with temperatures climbing toward the mid-60s at Le Golf National, the United States put Thomas in the leadoff spot against the four-time major champion from Northern Ireland.

The home team was looking for another strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who became the first European duo ever to win all four of their matches in fourballs and foursomes. Fleetwood is facing Tony Finau, while Molinari takes on Phil Mickelson, who didn't play at all Saturday after a poor showing in his only match so far.

Tiger Woods was facing Spain's Jon Rahm, looking for his first victory of the weekend. Woods went 0-3 over the first two days.

Only two teams have rallied from a four-point deficit heading into the final day: the Americans at Brookline in 1999 and Europe at Medinah in 2012.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Associated Press
NEWS
Same ol' story: Tiger takes another tumble at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Column: US falls apart at Ryder Cup, but still time to rally
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets another day off at Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spectator hit on head, hospitalized at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Happy times for Tiger Woods heading to a Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Woods meets another Tiger, McIlroy...
RELATED STORY
Opening tee shot at Ryder Cup has room for 7,000 to watch
RELATED STORY
RYDER CUP '18: Capsules on the 12 American players
RELATED STORY
The Latest: McIlroy-Thomas to lead off singles at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us