US looking for another historic comeback at the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas got things started on the final day of the Ryder Cup, with Europe holding a commanding lead and the United States hoping for another historic comeback.

Europe went into Sunday's singles with a 10-6 edge, needing only 4 1/2 points from the 12 matches to reclaim the prize it lost two years ago at Hazeltine. The Americans must get eight points to keep the Cup.

On a sunny day with temperatures climbing toward the mid-60s at Le Golf National, the United States put Thomas in the leadoff spot against the four-time major champion from Northern Ireland.

The home team was looking for another strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who became the first European duo ever to win all four of their matches in fourballs and foursomes. Fleetwood is facing Tony Finau, while Molinari takes on Phil Mickelson, who didn't play at all Saturday after a poor showing in his only match so far.

Tiger Woods was facing Spain's Jon Rahm, looking for his first victory of the weekend. Woods went 0-3 over the first two days.

Only two teams have rallied from a four-point deficit heading into the final day: the Americans at Brookline in 1999 and Europe at Medinah in 2012.

