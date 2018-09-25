USA Ryder Cup diary: Tiger's roaring reception, McEnroe's bold prediction

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 25 Sep 2018, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods proved a predictably popular attraction as Team USA took to Le Golf National to continue their preparations for Friday's start of the Ryder Cup.

And John McEnroe, one of many celebrities to join the fun in Paris on Tuesday, was in typically bullish mood, as Omnisport's daily diary will show...

TIGER'S BACK!

Team USA were scheduled to begin practice at 10 a.m. local time but started trickling towards the first tee about 20 minutes late.

The extra wait only helped to build anticipation as Woods took off with the opening group alongside his oldest team-mate, Phil Mickelson, and his youngest, Bryson DeChambeau.

And of course, the first Woods sighting since he won the Tour Championship on Sunday wouldn't be complete without a crisp "Tiger’s back!" shout from the gallery.

Tiger Woods strolls toward the tee at No. 1 before @RyderCupUSA practice Tuesday morning. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/StrcAfrAkh — Travis Durkee (@Travis_Durkee) September 25, 2018

MCENROE'S CRYSTAL BALL

Once the main-attraction golfers finished their practice rounds, a celebrity match featuring American stars such as Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Phelps faced off against Portuguese football icon Luis Figo, One Direction member Niall Horan and other European celebrities.

The highlights from the course were certainly entertaining, but most pleasing to USA fans may have been tennis legend McEnroe's prediction for the actual competition beginning Friday.

"My prediction is America absolutely destroying Europe," he told reporters before his round. McEnroe has never shied away from speaking his mind...

Michael Phelps, Samuel L Jackson, John McEnroe and Figo spoke to @OmnisportNews at the #RyderCup



McEnroe has predicted #GoUSA will end up “destroying” #TeamEurope



You cannot be serious... pic.twitter.com/Eh6HhubZrg — Russell Greaves (@RussGreaves) September 25, 2018

VICTORY FOR TEAM USA (JUNIORS)

The American side will come home from France with at least one honour as the United States beat Europe for the Junior Ryder Cup title at Disneyland Paris, 12.5-11.5.

A BIT OF FRENCH GRANDSTANDING

Perhaps the only thing at Le Golf National towering taller than the presence of the world's best golfers is the absurdly large grandstand surrounding the first tee that seats nearly 7,000.

This is my 11th #RyderCup and this grandstand behind No. 1 tee at #legolfnational is by far the largest I’ve ever seen. Atmo will be hair-raising starting Friday pic.twitter.com/Uui5mCFAMR — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) September 24, 2018

"When I first saw that on the first tee, I looked up and felt like I kept looking up and up and up," Patrick Reed said. "There's going to be so many people that are sitting in there. It's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere."

The looming structure must have got the better of Jordan Spieth, who shanked his first practice drive of the day in the shadow of the seats. His next shot, for what it's worth, landed in the middle of the fairway.