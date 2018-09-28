USA turn the tide during morning fourballs

Jordan Spieth

Team USA were threatening to claim a handy lead in the first session of the Ryder Cup after turning things around in the morning fourballs.

Things did not look good for Jim Furyk's side early on Friday at Le Golf National as the Europeans charged out of the gate and took the lead in three out of four contests.

However, as the matches neared their conclusion, the USA were up in three and on course to secure the advantage going into the afternoon.

Jordan Spieth's putter caught fire in the one match the away team led from the start.

Playing alongside good friend Justin Thomas, Spieth birdied five of the first seven holes to single-handedly open up a 3up lead on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

However, Casey came roaring back for Europe, finding four birdies in succession from the ninth to cut the US lead to 1up.

Team USA's Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler were looking good, turning a 1up Europe lead into a 3up advantage for the Americans with birdies on the ninth, 10th and 12th against an off-kilter Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Franceso Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood also lost an early 1up lead over Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed to trail by one after 11.

Europe's first pairing of the day, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, did hold on to an advantage over Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau and were 1up after 13 holes.