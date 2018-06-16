Vani 9th, Sharmila 13th in Czech Challenge

Prague, Jun 16 (PTI) Vani Kapoor recorded a fine Top-10 finish as she rounded off the week at the AXA Czech Ladies Challenge with a two-under 70 in the third round to end with a total of five-under 211.

Vani, who is dividing her time between Ladies European Tour and Ladies Access Tour achieved her first Top-10 of the season.

Vani's 70 included four birdies on the front nine against one bogey but she dropped two bogeys against one birdie on back nine. She had rounds of 69, 72 and 70.

In her previous start, Vani finished T-33 at the Viaplay Finnish Open. But her best has been third at Mineks Et Regnum Ladies Classic in 2014. She was also T-6 at Hero Womens Indian Open.

Sharmila, who was Tied-2nd after the first round despite an ankle injury suffered during the round, added one-under 71 with five birdies and four bogeys after 68-73 on first two days.

She finished at four-under 212 in T-13th place. Sharmila has been playing on LET, LET Access and China LPGA Tours.

Spain's Carmen Alonso recorded her first international professional win as the 33-year-old finished on 205, 11-under par, with a final day 69. She shot 70-66 on first two days.

Czech amateur Theresa Melecka (71-68-69) was tied second with Inci Mehmet of England, who carded 67-70-71 as the duo was tied at eight-under at Golf Resort Konopiste in Bystrice