Amandeep wins first title of season in Hero WPGT

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Jun 29 (PTI) Amandeep Drall today overturned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot win after turning in a four-under 68 in the final round to clinch her first title of the season in the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here.

Amandeep, who was second on the Hero Order of Merit, totaled 5-under 211, while overnight leader, Gaurika Bishnoi (74) and Trisha Sunil (73) were Tied-second at one-under 215.

This was also the first time this season the top three finishers had all aggregated under-par totals.

The 25-year-old Panchkula golfer, who has been second in season-ending Order of Merit the last three seasons, had not won in four previous starts this year, as compared to eight titles in three previous seasons. Her best finish this year was T-2 in the sixth leg.

Starting the final round two shots behind overnight leader Gaurika today, Amandeep was on fire with birdies on first two holes followed by yet another on fourth.

Further birdies on eighth and 10th brought her to 5-under by which time she was comfortably in the lead.

Over the last eight holes, she could afford two bogeys though she also had a birdie on 12th for the week's best card of 4-under 68.

Suchitra Ramesh (73) finished fourth at 1-over 217, while Smriti Mehra (75) totalled 3-over 219 in fifth place.

Anisha Padukone, who was sixth, had a sizzling front nine with five birdies against one bogey for a 4-under 33 and she had an even par 35 on back nine for a card of 68, that proved to be the week's best alongside Amandeep's 68.

Khushi Khanijau (72) was seventh while Tvesa Malik (71) came under par for the final round but her first two rounds of 78-74 saw her finish eighth.

Neha Tripathi (76) was ninth and Siddhi Kapoor (76) rounded off the Top-10. Gursimar Badwal (73), the only player to win twice this season was 11th