Vani Kapoor lies tied 58th in Pattaya

Pattaya (Thailand), Jun 23 (PTI) India's Vani Kapoor ran into problems on the back nine as she carded a disappointing two-over 74 to be placed tied 58th in the third round of the Ladies European Thailand Championship at Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club here today.

Vani's total is now five-over 226.

Vani, who is trying to play as many Ladies European Tour events as possible this season, opened with six straight pars before she bogeyed seventh but birdied the Par-3 eighth and turned in even par.

On the back nine, she had four bogeys, three of them in a row from 12th to 14th, but she made up somewhat with back-to-back birdies on 15th and 16th.

A dropped shot on Par-5 18th saw her finish at 74, though she has one more round to make up tomorrow.

Thailand's Kanyalak Preedasuttijit shot a third round of 66 on her home course to build a four-stroke lead heading into the final round at Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club here.

At 12-under-par, the diminutive 20-year-old from Chonburi City sits four clear of the long-hitting 22-year-old Anne Van Dam from the Netherlands, who fired a 70 in the scorching conditions.

Sweden's Lynn Carlsson (72), Chonlada Chayanun of Thailand (68) and 17-year-old Korean amateur Selin Hyun (69) are a stroke further back in a tie for the third spot