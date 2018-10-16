Vani, Tvesa gear up for Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) Indian contender Vani Kapoor is hoping to put behind a tendinitis issue when she leads the home challenge at the Hero Women's Indian Open, where struggling defending champion Camille Chevalier is hoping turn around her season.

Apart from Vani, who was the best Indian at tied-sixth last year, a good show is expected from Tvesa Malik, who will play her first Indian Open as a pro. She has been performing very well on the domestic Tour, where she leads at the Order of Merit.

"I have been preparing hard, though I was hit by tendinitis few days back, but I am hoping to get over that. This is my home course and I know it well, but as they say in golf, every shot is a new one and you never play the same shot again. Last one year has been one of great learning," said Vani.

Tvesa, 22, seen as a big hope for the future, said, "It has been a great (domestic) season and I have been improving a lot and I have been really looking forward to this event for long. I have played here often and know the course well and it is very challenging. As for my plans, I plan to go to the LET Q-School this year and have picked Vani's brains on this a lot."

The field has many as 11 stars from the Ladies European Tour's Top-20 in the current Order of Merit.

Defending champion Camille, who went on to become the Rookie of the year following her superb triumph at the event, is back to try and improve on a rather average season this year.

Challenging Camille for the trophy will be the 2011 winner Caroline Hedwall, the 2016 LET Order of Merit winner, Beth Allen besides a host of other players, who have won this season; Sarah Kemp, third last year, Celine Boutier, winner of 218 Australian Ladies.

Another strong challenger could be the leading Rookie this season, Julia Engstrom, who is still waiting for her clubs to arrive.

"I have been playing with borrowed clubs," she said, but smiled when told that in 2010, Laura Davies' clubs came just the night before the event and went on to win the title.

Camille said she has been practising regularly at Le Golf National in Paris, the 2018 Ryder Cup venue and home of the French Federation.

"It's a technical course, so you have to play a variety of shots and hit the right parts of the greens. At DLF, you can make birdies, but you really have to play smart. I'm excited to be back," she said.

The French star narrowly edged Scotland's Michele Thomson, who was leading after 15 holes, before her putter turned cold.

Hedwall, one of the two past champions in the field, had her mother on the bag in 2011, when she won the title, but this time it will be her sister, Jacqueline, who has played college golf in the US, is here.

If Hedwall wins, she will become the first player to complete a double on both Arnold Palmer and Gary Player courses at the DLF. She will also become the second after Thai Phatlum Pornanong to win HWIO more than once. The Thai won three times.

"When I won (in 2011), the course was a different one (Arnold Palmer course). I was here two years ago and it is amazing the course is looking and is challenging, too. In 2011, I had my mother on the bag, but she is not here this time and my sister, Jacqueline, (who also played college golf) is on the bag. I am showing her around and we love India