Vegas defends Canadian Open with play-off win

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas claimed a play-off win against Charley Hoffman to defend his Canadian Open title.

Jhonattan Vegas defended his Canadian Open title with a thrilling play-off win on Sunday.

The Venezuelan carded a seven-under 65 in the final round at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario.

Vegas finished at 21 under and appeared set to win in regulation, until Charley Hoffman (68) birdied the 18th hole to force a play-off.

Both players found themselves in bunkers as they returned to the par-five 18th, with Hoffman's tee and third shots ending up in the sand.

Vegas made birdie, leaving the American needing to hole out from the bunker, but his attempt was just left.

The win marked Vegas' third PGA Tour title, while he is the first player to defend the Canadian Open since Jim Furyk (2006-07).

Vegas – who entered the event on the back of five missed cuts – moved top of the leaderboard in the final round thanks to eight birdies and just one bogey.

Englishman Ian Poulter (64) finished outright third at 20 under, a shot ahead of Gary Woodland (68).

Brandon Hagy (68), Tony Finau (68) and Robert Garrigus (69) were tied for fifth a shot further back.

World number one Dustin Johnson completed a strong showing with a five-under 67 – his fourth consecutive round in the 60s.

The American was tied for eighth with Kevin Chappell (71).