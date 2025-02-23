"Villain to Hero": Michael Kim trolls fellow PGA Tour player as he makes cut at Mexico Open 

Michael Kim took a friendly jab at fellow competitor Antoine Rozner following the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open. During the 35th hole of the tournament, the latter had the power to change the outcome of 12 other players.

Having started off the back nine, Rozner needed to card in a par on the final hole to make the cut, which he did. However, he carded in a bogey on the par-4 8th hole to move the cut line to 3 under par. Apart from making the cut himself, his bogey allowed 12 other golfers to make the cut into the weekend.

Shortly after the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open, Michael Kim took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to call the Frenchman a "hero."

Michael Kim wrote (via X @Mike_kim714):

"Wonder if Antoine Rozner knows that 11 players and their families/friends REALLY want him to make a bogey lol. Can go from villain to hero real quick haha."

Antoine Rozner's final hole of the second round was the par-3 9th hole, measuring 164 yards off the tee. Having missed the green with his tee shot, the PGA Tour star stuck his chip shot to 9 feet and 4 inches of the hole. He went on to drain the putt and make the cut.

Here's a look at a clip of Antoine Rozner's final putt on Friday that was captioned (via PGA Tour's X handle):

"After bogeying his previous hole to move the cut to 3-under and move 12 players inside the cutline, Antoine Rozner saves par with an 9-footer to make the weekend @MexicoOpenGolf. #CutCam."

On the PGA Tour, all players that make the cut are guaranteed a slice of the purse prize. Antoine Rozner's birdie on the 36th hole of the 2025 Mexico Open guaranteed paydays for 12 other world-class golfers.

Following the conclusion of the penultimate round of the 2025 Mexico Open, Antoine Rozner and Michael Kim sit tied for 65th and 17th places, respectively.

Antoine Rozner and Michael Kim's 2025 Mexico Open Round 3 Scores

Here's a look at Antoine Rozner and Michael Kim's scorecards for the 2025 Mexico Open's Saturday round (via PGA Tour):

Antoine Rozner

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 6

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Michael Kim (4-under par 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

