Wallace takes BMW International title despite Olesen 61

Thorbjorn Olesen shot the best-ever round at the BMW International Open, but it was Matt Wallace who took the title.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 21:45 IST
13
MattWallacecropped
BMW International Open.champion Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace claimed his second title of the season despite a record-breaking BMW International Open round from Thorbjorn Olesen.

Olesen surged to the top of the leaderboard with a magnificent 11-under 61 at Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof on Sunday to finish nine under for the tournament.

Wallace started the day two shots adrift of six players who led after the first round, but a closing seven-under 65 gave him a second European Tour title in the space of three months.

The Englishman was crowned Indian Open champion in March and triumphed again in Germany courtesy of a blemish-free round, making two birdies in the first three holes and another five on the back nine.

Olesen had opened up a three-shot lead as he matched Shubhankar Sharma's best European Tour round of the season, an eagle and nine birdies seeing the Dane pile the pressure on his rivals.

He was left to rue a 77 on moving day, though, as Wallace held his nerve to claim a third European Tour title. 

Martin Kaymer missed out on a victory in his homeland after finishing with a four-under 68, a bogey at 17 proving to be costly.

Mikko Korhonen finished one shot back from Wallace along with Olesen and Kaymer following a five-under 67.

Aaron Rai and Lucas Bjerregaard were another stroke back on eight under in a tie for fifth after ending the tournament with three-under rounds of 69.

