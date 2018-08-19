Waring, Aiken lead the way as Olesen stays in the hunt

Thorbjorn Olesen at the Nordea Masters

Paul Waring and Thomas Aiken lead the way at the Nordea Masters, but Ryder Cup hopeful Thorbjorn Olesen remains firmly in contention for an important victory.

Overnight co-leader Waring entered the third round two shots clear of Aiken, but the South African signed for a three-under 67 to join him at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under for the tournament.

The pair sit three shots clear of Olesen, who will be hoping to triumph in Gothenburg to boost his chances of clinching an automatic qualification spot for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Marc Warren, the 2006 champion, is tied with the Dane on nine under for the tournament, with Maximilian Kieffer a stroke further back in fifth.

Aiken took a two-shot lead when he brilliantly birdied the par-four 12th with a magnificent up-and-down from a downhill lie on the bank and Waring found the water for a dropped shot.

What a way to take the lead, @TommyAikenGolf. pic.twitter.com/y1ojxshlc3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 18, 2018

Aiken gave up his advantage with three bogeys in succession, but he ended that run with a birdie at the last, where Waring was unable to save par after taking a drop due to an awkward lie behind a rock.

Their struggles on the back nine mean Olesen remains in contention despite a double-bogey six at the seventh, where he landed in the wet stuff.

However, a long putt on eight and a stunning approach on the 16th ensured the world number 41 still has a great shot of completing a potentially massive victory.