Waring marks 200th event with maiden title in Gothenburg

Nordea Masters champion Paul Waring

Paul Waring marked his 200th European Tour appearance by claiming his maiden title after Thomas Aiken found the water in a Nordea Masters play-off.

Waring and Aiken started their final rounds in a share of the lead and were locked on 14 under after the South African birdied the 18th.

That was the fourth time Aiken had picked up a shot at the last, but he made a mess of the first extra hole on a rainy Sunday in Gothenburg to ensure Waring could celebrate his maiden Tour victory at the age of 33.

Waring, playing his 11th season since coming through Qualifying School, might have thought his chance had gone when he could only make par at the last and Aiken rolled in a birdie putt for a two-under 68 with the pressure on at Hills Golf Club.

But the 330-ranked Waring held his nerve to par the first additional hole after Aiken's tee shot went into the hazard and he failed to get himself out of trouble with the driver, ensuring his four-year title drought goes on.

"I'm ecstatic," he said. "I wasn't ever sure this day would come in total honesty. I've tried so hard for many years to get to this point and it's nice to finally cross the line and be holding the trophy.

"It feels like it's all worth it. I've had a couple of operations along the way and it's nice to finally have got to this point.

"I'm sure that everyone back home will be absolutely thrilled for me. This is all for everyone back home as well."

Meanwhile, Thorbjorn Olesen's fourth-placed finish moved him into the automatic qualifying places on the World Points List for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Maximilian Kieffer finished with a superb five-under 65 to take third place, a single shot off the leading duo, while Olesen's second successive 67 left him one stroke further back.

Australian Lucas Herbert was fifth courtesy of a 66, an eagle two at the 12th followed by four birdies as he ended with a flourish.