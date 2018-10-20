×
Warren boosts chances of keeping card at Andalucia Masters

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Oct 2018, 00:38 IST
AP Image

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Marc Warren helped his chances of retaining his European Tour card by moving into equal-second place behind Englishman Ashley Chesters at the rain-hit Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Friday.

Bad weather interrupted play for a second straight day at the Real Club Valderrama in southern Spain before darkness caused the second round to be suspended until Saturday, with overnight Chesters still ahead at 5-under.

Weather delays on Thursday, including a threat of lightning, had kept 60 golfers from finishing their opening round. They included Scottish player Warren, who went out on Friday and finished his first round with a 2-under 69.

He then made three birdies to go with one bogey on the first nine holes of the second round before play was halted. He joined Frenchman Gregory Bourdy one shot behind Chesters.

"I'm hitting the ball as well as I have in a long time," Warren said. "Hitting fairways and greens is the most important thing around here, so hopefully I wake up tomorrow with the same swing."

Chesters and Bourdy were among several golfers unable to play a single hole in the second round on Friday.

Warren, a three-time European Tour winner, has struggled this season and needs a strong performance to keep his playing privileges for next year.

Currently ranked 144th, Warren needs to break into the top 116 to keep his card.

