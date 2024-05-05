WATCH: Adorable video of Brooks Koepka celebrating his LIV Singapore triumph with his son 

Brooks Koepka fired a final-round score of 68 to win his fourth LIV Golf title at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club this week, finishing 15 under par through 54 holes.

Koepka celebrated with his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, and their newborn son, Crew Sims Koepka.

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka said in an interview with the LIV Golf League after his win,

"It's something I've always dreamed of, is having Jena and Crew there when I win. It’s super special and something I'll never forget.”

The couple welcomed Crew on July 27, 2023, after tying the knot in 2022 and announced the birth and the name of their baby boy in an Instagram post with the caption:

"I love my Crew."

Jena Sims Koepka gave birth to their son six weeks early via a C-section procedure due to the baby's breech position. The baby subsequently stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The surprise arrival of Crew threw off the couple's baby shower plans, which was set for July 29.

Brooks Koepka 2024 LIV Golf Season Stats

Brooks Koepka moved from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in 2022 and made his debut as Smash GC captain in 2023. Koepka went on to sign Taylor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell onto his team.

The former PGA Tour player ranks eighth in the field with an average of 4.62 birdies made per round. Koepka ranks sixth in greens in regulations with 74.34%.

He has an average driving distance of 304.7 yards and a driving accuracy of 59.18%. He makes an average of 1.61 putts per hole.

Koepka ranks fifth on the overall LIV Golf individual leaderboard with 75.23 points accumulated through seven events played this season. He has had five top-15 finishes so far in the 2024 LIV Golf season.